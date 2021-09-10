Afghanistan’s premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan has stepped down as captain, accusing “the selection panel and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for not obtaining his consent” while choosing the 19-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled to be played in UAE and Oman. Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced the team for the T20 global meet on late Thursday evening. The selectors named Rashid as the captain while veteran wicket-keeper Mohammad Shahzad was also included in the squad.Also Read - T20 World Cup: England Announce Preliminary Squad, No Return For Ben Stokes; Tymal Mills Makes Cut

However, minutes after the announcement, the 22-year-old said the selection committee and ACB didn't obtain his consent for the team. He decided to resign from his leadership duties and contribute as a player in the quadrennial event, set to be played from October 17 to November 14. "As the captain and responsible person for the nation I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team," Rashid wrote on his Twitter handle.



"I am taking the decision of stepping down from the role as the captain of Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately. It's Always my proud playing for Afghanistan," he added.

Senior all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is set to take the captaincy of Afghanistan for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Afghanistan’s selectors had named Afasr Zazai and Farid Ahmad Malik as the two standby players in the 19-man squad.

Afghanistan National Cricket Team Squad for the World T20 Cup 2021. pic.twitter.com/exlMQ10EQx — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 9, 2021



Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) expressed “concern surrounding women’s cricket in Afghanistan” following media reports of the Taliban not allowing women to play the sport.

Afghanistan T20 WC Squad: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmed.