Rashid Khan Threatens To Pull Out Of BBL After Australia Withdraw From Afghanistan ODI Series
Australia were scheduled to play Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in March in the United Arab Emirates.
New Delhi: Rashid Khan has threatened to pull out of the Big Bash League following Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw from the upcoming white-ball series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates. Australia were scheduled to play Afghanistan three ODIs in March.
Cricket Australia cited Taliban’s moves to further restrict women’s rights in the war-torn nation for opting out of the ODI series against Afghanistan. “I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March,” Rashid posted on Instagram.
“I take great pride in representing my country and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL.
View this post on Instagram
“Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition,” his post added. He captioned the post, “Cricket! The only hope for the country. Keep politics out of it. @cricketaustralia @bbl @afghanistancricketboard.”
