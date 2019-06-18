ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: It is a day Rashid Khan would like to erase from his memory. Young Rashid became the most expensive bowler in World Cup history. He conceded 110 runs in his nine overs. For a change, he did not even complete his full quota. His figures are also the worst ever in World Cup history. He surpassed Sneden, who has conceded 105 runs in 12 overs. English skipper Eoin Morgan top-scored with 148 (71) and broke the record for the most sixes in an ODI inning, clearing the boundary 17 times. He also registered the fourth fastest 100 in World Cup history to power hosts England to a mammoth 397/6.

