Afghanistan’s newly appointed captain in all formats Rashid Khan revealed his name and number on the new jersey ahead of the one-off Test against Bangladesh. The Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan could be the ultimate battle of spinners on the Chittagong track. Khan took to Twitter and posted a picture of him wearing the jersey and wrote, “New test match Jersey.”

Both sides boast off a range of spinners who could make life tough for the batsmen in the challenging conditions. If Bangladesh have the like of – Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan and Mehidy Hasan; Afghanistan are equipped with Mohammad Nabi and Zahir Khan. Even the two captains, Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan, are the leading spinners of their respective sides.

The name and number on the Test jersey is an initiative by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to popularise the longest format of the game and is also a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) which was announced last year.

Afghanistan is not a part of the Championship as only the top nine full member nations — Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies — compete in a total of 71 Test matches across 27 bi-lateral series over two years.

The top two teams with most points on April 30, 2021, will then contest in the WTC final on June 2021 in the UK. Each of the nine teams will play six of the eight possible opponents across a two-year period, with three series at home and as many series away and a total of 120 points up for grab within each series.

Afghanistan will play against Bangladesh in one-off Test at Chattogram from September 5.