New Delhi: Rohit Sharma Test debut as captain got off to a dream start as India beat Sri Lanka in the first Test at Mohali. During the game, senior Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went past legend Kapil Dev's 434 Test wickets. After the win, Rohit lavished praise on Ashwin and called him an 'all-time great'.

Ex-Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has now weighed in on Rohit's comments and has taken his stand. Rashid disagrees with Rohit as he feels there have been better Indian spinners in the past and hence it is not right to refer to Ashwin as an all-time great.

Despite calling Ashwin India's best spinner at home, Rashid reckons Rohit had a 'slip of tongue'. He said: "If we talk only in India, no doubt he is good. I think it (Rohit's statement) might have been a slip of tongue. It is a way of motivating the players."

In away conditions, Rashid feels Anil Kumble and now, Ravindra Jadeja are better than Ashwin. He added further: “However, in away conditions, I would not agree with his (Rohit’s) statement. Kumble was very good, he performed really well. Even Jadeja has performed really well. In the past, Bishan Singh Bedi was brilliant.”