Hailing Sachin Tendulkar for his passion for the game, former Pakistan wicket-keeper Rashid Latif said there have been many players who have come and gone but what makes the Indian former cricketer stand apart is his character.

"To feature in 200 Tests, cannot be the task of a mortal… (he has played) more than 400 ODIs. There have been many players in the past but Tendulkar"s character is something different," Latif said in a video uploaded on Caught Behind YouTube channel.

Latif also pointed out how Tendulkar's career was controversy-free and reckoned his name would feature in most of the records in cricket.

“You won’t find his name in any controversy, be it with the team management or with the youngsters. Be it any record book or any XI, Tendulkar”s name will always be there.

“The difference between Tendulkar and others is that he is passionate about the game. There aren’t many people who would give their life to the game and to his team,” he added.

Latif also confessed that unlike Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, or Jacques Kallis or some other greats, his heart did not want to see Tendulkar get dismissed while he was keeping.

“My heart didn’t want him to get out when I used to keep. Whether it was Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, or Jacques Kallis, I always felt like getting them out while I was keeping,” Latif said.

Latif also praised his calmness while batting and revealed that Tendulkar would never respond even if the he said something harsh.

“Tendulkar’s behaviour was unique. Even if I said something from behind, he never would respond or say something back, he just kept laughing.”