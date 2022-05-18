Mumbai: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter in cricket in the modern era. Despite his lack of form recently, his stocks have not dipped a bit – just goes to show his popularity. A day after a report circulated that Kohli got an invite to feature in an upcoming cricket league in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), ex-Pakistan star Rashid Latif has rubbished it as a rumour. He claims to have never invited Kohli to play the league and it was his boss, Arif Malik, who has initiated this talk.Also Read - Watch Gautam Gambhir's Animated & Pumped Up Celebration After LSG Win Over KKR | Video

Speaking on a Youtube channel, Latif said, "Yeh meine baat nahi ki, Virat Kohli wali baat. Hamare jo boss hai, Arif Malik saab, ne kal ek show men yeh baat ki. Ki invite karenge woh Virat Kohli; ko aur waha pe who aaye na aaye unki marzi hai, lekin initate [initiative] unhone liya hai, unki soch hai woh. Lekin yeh mere quote nahi hai (I did not comment on Virat Kohli. That was done by my boss Arif Malik in a show yesterday that he is keen to invite Kohli for the tournament. Whether he comes or not, is up to him, but it was Malik's initiative, his thinking; and I did not have anything to do with it)."

The tournament president Malik had earlier said, "We should send an invitation to Virat Kohli but the decision to play lies with the player," said Latif while in communication with Dawn News. "I had also advised [Najam] Sethi to send invitations to all cricket boards including BCCI for PSL.

The tournament is set to start from August 1 and the final will be played on August 14.