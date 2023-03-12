Home

Rashmika Mandhana Aware of Being Cricketer Shubman Gill’s Crush? Actress’ Response to Paps is EPIC | WATCH

Rashmika was recently asked by reporters about cricketers now having a crush on her after she walked the ramp for JJ Valaya at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023. Her reaction to the paps showed that she is aware of the Gill story.

Mumbai: Shubman Gill is in top form with the bat. Over the past two months, Gill has established himself as an all-format player. He has a double century in ODIs, a T20I ton, and in the ongoing final Test versus Australia – he hit a century at Ahmedabad. That makes him the blue-eyed boy of Indian cricket. While there are many speculations being made over the love of his life, Gill recently was quoted admitting that he has a crush on actress Rashmika Mandhana. However, Gill, later on, rubbished it.

Rashmika was recently asked by reporters about cricketers now having a crush on her after she walked the ramp for JJ Valaya at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023. Her reaction to the paps showed that she is aware of the Gill story.

Here is how Rashmika reacted:

“It feels great to score a hundred here. This is my IPL home ground and glad to get some runs here. The pitch was pretty good to bat on. Anything happening off the pitch was off the rough area. I was looking to pick singles whenever possible. Honestly, I was still trying to be positive and was keep looking for singles. They weren’t attacking that much. We are three down for almost 300. We would look to get a big score on day 4. Who knows the wicket might help our bowlers on day 5,” Gill said after his second Test hundred on Saturday.

