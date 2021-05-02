In a dramatic development, it is believed that Rassie van der Dussen who was set to join the Rajasthan Royals as Ben Stokes replacement, may not be a part of the side in this IPL 2021 season. The SA cricketer will not be able to join the side after failing to obtain the NOC from Cricket South Africa. As per a report in Cricinfo, CSA cited injury as the reason behind not issuing the No Objection Certificate. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Led Royal Challengers Bangalore to Wear Blue Jersey in One IPL 2021 Match to Pay Respect to Frontline Heroes During Covid-19 Pandemic | SEE PIC

This would come as a massive setback for the Royals after they have had a number of their overseas players pulling out of the ongoing tournament. Jofra Archer, Stokes, Liam Livingstone. Also Read - IPL 2021 PBKS vs DC Match 29 in Ahmedabad: Predicted Playing XIs, Fantasy Tips, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads For Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Earlier reports suggested that Rassie regained his fitness in the final two T20Is and scored a total of 86 runs at a blistering strike rate of 153.57. Thus, the right-hander can get the quick runs and it will be interesting to note if he will be picked by RR. Also Read - Kieron Pollard's Rousing Reaction on Entering Dressing Room After Mumbai Indians Beat Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 Game Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

The 32-year old has scored 628 runs in 20 T20I matches at an impressive average of 41.87 and a decent strike rate of 138.63.