Rassie van der Dussen Replaces Ben Stokes, Joins Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021: Report
Rassie van der Dussen is currently completing his mandatory 7-day quarantine and will join the Royals after that.
South Africa star Rassie van der Dussen has joined the Rajasthan Royals team as Ben Stokes' replacement. The SA cricketer is currently completing his mandatory 7-day quarantine and will join the Royals after that. Currently, the Rajasthan franchise found themselves in a spot of bother when a few of their overseas players decided to pull out of the tournament because of the Covid scare in India.
Published Date: April 29, 2021 12:15 PM IST