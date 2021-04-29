South Africa star Rassie van der Dussen has joined the Rajasthan Royals team as Ben Stokes’ replacement. The SA cricketer is currently completing his mandatory 7-day quarantine and will join the Royals after that. Currently, the Rajasthan franchise found themselves in a spot of bother when a few of their overseas players decided to pull out of the tournament because of the Covid scare in India. Also Read - DC vs KKR IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today’s Probable XIs, Pitch report, weather forecast, head-to-head