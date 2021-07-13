New Delhi: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez’s old audio from 2006 has been leaked where he slammed club legends Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez. Perez has been under a lot of scanners in the past couple of months after he was announced as the flag-bearer of the European Super League.Also Read - VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo-Karim Benzema Swapping Jerseys During Portugal vs France EURO 2020 Game is a Treat For Real Madrid Fans

Casillas and Raul are amongst the greatest players to ever play for Real Madrid but the leaked audio clearly indicated that Perez was not impressed with the Spanish duo in 2006.

"Casillas is not a Real Madrid standard goalkeeper, what can I say? He's not and never has been," said Perez in comments published by El Confidencial.

“He has been a big failure of ours. The problem is people adore him, love him, talk to him, they defend him so much,” he added.

While bashing the Spanish duo, Perez further said in the leaked audio that Raul and Casillas are the two biggest Real Madrid frauds.

“He is one of the biggest frauds and the other is Raul, the two biggest Real Madrid frauds are first Raul and second Casillas.”

He also claimed that both Raul and Casillas are very selfish and shared his views on the duo.

“The players are very selfish, you can’t count on them for anything,” said Perez.

“If you do, you’ve made a mistake and they’ll let you down, it’s ridiculous. I have an awful view of the players,” the leaked audio concluded.

The club on Tuesday also issued Perez’s statement on the leaked audio where he admitted that the 2006 conversation was secretly recorded by Mr José Antonio Abellán.

“The published quotes were part of conversations secretly recorded by Mr José Antonio Abellán, who has been trying to sell the recordings for many years without any success. I find it surprising that they have been published today by El Confidencial, despite the time that has elapsed,” Perez said in the statement.

The Real Madrid President further said that the leaked audio is the isolated quotes and it was leaked due to his involvement in the European Super League.

“They are isolated quotes that were part of conversations and have been taken out of the wider context in which they were made. I understand that the fact that they have been published now, so many years on from the time the conversations took place, owes to my involvement as one of the driving forces behind the Super League,” he added.

He also stated that he has handed over the matter to his lawyers who will examine the case further to take the action.

“I have placed the matter in the hands of my lawyers, who are examining the course of action to be taken,” he said.