The ongoing 2019-20 German Basketball Bundesliga is the 54th season of the annual championship. It got underway from September 24, 2019 but was halted in the last week of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was suspended till April 30 and the remainder of the event is now being played in a tournament format. 10 teams including the top-nine and Frankfurt are playing behind closed doors. Originally, 17 teams were part of the regular season including Brose Bamberg, medi Bayreuth, Alba Berlin, Telekom Baskets Bonn, Löwen Braunschweig, Crailsheim Merlins, Fraport Skyliners, Gießen 46ers, BG Göttingen, Hamburg Towers, Riesen Ludwigsburg, Syntainics MBC, Bayern Munich, EWE Baskets Oldenburg, ratiopharm Ulm, Rasta Vechta and s.Oliver Würzburg.

My Dream11 Team

PG: M Rebec, P Siva

SG: J Zyskowski (SP), M DiLeo

SF: N Giffey, T Simpson

PF: L Sikma

C: J Thiemann

Probable Lineups

Rasta Vechta: Matic Rebec (PG), Max DiLeo (SG), Trevis Simpson (SF), Luc van Slooten (PF), Philipp Herkenhoff (C)

Alba Berlin: Peyton Siva (PG), Martin Hermannsson (SG), Kenneth Ogbe (SF0, Luke Sikma (PF), Landry Nnoko (C)

SQUADS

Rasta Vechta (RAV): Josh Young, Matic Rebec, Jaroslaw Zyskowski, Max DiLeo, Ishmail Wainright, Trevis Simpson, Luc van Slooten, Jarelle Reischel, Michael Kessens, Tim Insinger, Philipp Herkenhoff

Alba Berlin (BER): Peyton Siva, Martin Hermannsson, Stefan Peno, Marcus Eriksson, Jonas Mattisseck, Malte Delow, Rokas Giedraitis, Niels Giffey, Kenneth Ogbe, Luke Sikma, Tyler Cavanaugh, Lorenz Brenneke, Landry Nnoko, Johannes Thiemann, Kresimir Nikic

