SC Rasta Vechta vs Riesen Ludwigsburg Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match RAV vs RL at Audi Dome, Munich: In the second game of the Basketball Bundesliga on super Sunday, SC Rasta Vechta will take on Riesen Ludwigsburg at the Audi Dome Munich on June 7. Rasta Vechta could do with a good start in the final phase, for the profile of a couple of opponents is big in the Group B they are in and will be under no illusion that a false start to the campaign will make things difficult for them. Their form is also topsy-turvy, for they have won three and lost the same number of games in the last six matches.

Omn the other hand, Riesen Ludwigsburg are one of the in-form teams in the league. They have had a wonderful campaign, beating high-profile teams along the way and now carry the 'favourite tag' to win the league. They were on a five-game winning run before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the competition.

My Dream11 Team

PG: M Knight (SP), Z Nixon

SG: T Simpson, J Zyskowski

SF: T Myers

PF: T Wimbush II

C: C Jackson, M Kessens

RAV vs RL Starting 5s

SC Rasta Vechta: P Herkenhoff, I Wainright, M Kessens, J Young, T Simpson.

Riesen Ludwigsburg: T Wimbush II, N Weiler-Babb, C Jackson, M Knight, J Smith.

RAV vs RL Likely Squads

SC Rasta Vechta: Jaroslaw Zyskowski, Ishmail Wainright, Jarelle Reischel, Philipp Herkenhoff, Luc van Slooten, Josh Young, Michael Kessens, Tim Insinger, Matic Rebec, Trevis Simpson, Max DiLeo, Cameron Jackson, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann.

Riesen Ludwigsburg: John Patrick, Jaleen Smith, Radii Caisin, Marcos Knight, Lukas Herzog, Zamal Nixon, Nick Weiler-Babb, Teyvon Myers, Ariel Hukporti, Cameron Jackson, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann, Christian von Fintel, Jacob Patrick, Thomas Wimbush II, Hans Brase.

