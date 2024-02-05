Home

Ravi Ashwin Gives FIERY Send-Off to Jonny Bairstow During 2nd Test Between India-England at Vizag | WATCH VIDEO

Ind vs Eng: Jasprit Bumrah trapped Bairstow in front to dismiss him, Ashwin was over the moon. The veteran spinner ran up to Bairstow and gave him a fiery send-off.

Ashwin Gives Fiery Send-Off to Bairstow

Vizag: Ravichandran Ashwin has been on fire when the team needed him the most. With nine wickets to get in the fourth day to win the second Test at Vizag, Ashwin picked up three before lunch to put the brakes on the English side. But there was a moment when the veteran lost his cool as well. Jonny Bairstow was tackling the Ashwin threat well and that seemed to be bothering the spinner. And hence, once Jasprit Bumrah trapped Bairstow in front to dismiss him, Ashwin was over the moon. The veteran spinner ran up to Bairstow and gave him a fiery send-off.

🔥R Ashwin was seen teasing Johnny Bairstowpic.twitter.com/A8o0Fj4Ne5 — Knight Vibe (@KKRiderx) February 5, 2024

With five wickets in the session for India, it seemed like the game is in the pocket. But, thanks to some quick scoring from Bairstow and Crawley, England are very much losing the plot at lunch on Day four. England need 205 to win with six wickets still in hand.

Nightwatchman Reham Ahmed was the first to go on the fourth day when he was trapped in front by Axar Patel. After that, Ashwin got into the groove picking up the important wickets of Joe Root and Ollie Pope. Crawley was then leg-before wicket off Kuldeep Yadav.

With 14 overs left in the day on Sunday, Duckett and Crawley took two boundaries each off Mukesh Kumar, though Bumrah got the new ball to talk and ask questions of the openers. Crawley was quick to slog-sweep Kuldeep Yadav for six, followed by Duckett taking two fours off him via sweeps.

But Ashwin struck by ending Duckett’s stay with a drifting-in delivery which he bat-pad to wicketkeeper K.S. Bharat, who dived forward from his usual keeping position to take a diving catch. Crawley then drove Ashwin down the ground for four while Rehan took two boundaries off Axar to end an engrossing day of Test cricket.

Previously, riding on Shubman Gill’s third Test century, and some important contributions from Axar Patel and Ashwin, India’s second innings ended at 255 in 78.3 overs. Gill got a few slices of luck early on and made it count by slamming 104 off 147 balls, his first Test century as a number three batter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.