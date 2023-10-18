Ravi Ashwin Giving Bowling Tips to Rohit Sharma Ahead of Ind vs Ban ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Goes VIRAL | PIC

Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Ashwin was seen giving bowling tips to Rohit Sharma.

Rohit to Bowl, Ind vs Ban (Image: X Screengrab)

Pune: We are a night’s sleep away from the India versus Bangladesh match in Pune. While India would look to continue their winning run, there is a high possibility we may see India captain Rohit Sharma bowl in the match. During India’s training session on Tuesday night, Ravi Ashwin was seen giving bowling tips to the India captain. Given the nature of the Pune strip, one should not be surprised to see him roll his arms over. Rohit usually does not bowl yet he has a smooth action as per Ashwin. It would be interesting to see Ashwin makes it back to the XI or not.

“Now that is a picture! He said that in the press conference which he had even started talking about at the start of the tournament but now we aren’t because India are performing well, but it is always good to have a batsman who knows how to bowl. He has a lovely action. That is great with Rohit Sharma, the talent he possesses. And maybe India are looking for additional help with the bowling so that they can continue to have the same balance and have 3-4 overs of off-spin, especially against teams like Bangladesh who have at least 4-5 left-handers in their top 7,” Ashwin told the broadcasters.

Today, Captain Rohit Sharma practiced bowling in the nets. pic.twitter.com/6EMs3UXLym — ROHIT TV™ (@rohittv_45) October 17, 2023

