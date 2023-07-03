Home

Ravi Ashwin, Ishan Kishan Turn Virat Kohli’s Volleyball Coach Ahead of 1st Test vs West Indies | WATCH

Ahead of the Test match team India enjoyed a volleyball match at West Indies beach where Virat Kohli was seen playing along with coach Rahul Dravid.

Barbados: Team India is currently in West Indies to play two Test matches followed by T20Is and ODIs which is set to start from July 12 and the first match will be played at Windsor Park Sports Stadium Dominica.

Ahead of the Test match team India enjoyed a volleyball match at West Indies beach where Virat Kohli was seen playing along with coach Rahul Dravid and Ishan Kishan along with Ravichandran Ashwin was spotted giving them advice to the former India captain. Here is the video:

! Ishan Kishan takes over the camera to shoot #TeamIndia‘s beach volleyball session in Barbados How did Ishan – the cameraman – do behind the lens #WIvIND | @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/ZZ6SoL93dF — BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2023

After this series team India will face Ireland for the 3 match T20I series against Ireand.

India have already announced the squad against West Indies for ODI and Test Matches, whereas the T20I sqaud is yet to be announced.

India’s ODI and Test Squads against West Indies

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.