Ravi Ashwin Reacts on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Crying After ODI WC 2023 Heartbreak

Ashwin who was the part of 2011 ODI World Cup winning team also compared Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in terms of captaincy approach.

New Delhi: India veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma cried after India ended their memorable campaign in the recently concluded ODI World Cup on November 19 after losing in the final against Australia.

Both Virat and Rohit were in the list of the highest run-getters of the tournament where Kohli scored 765 runs in 11 innings, including three hundreds and surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for the most number of ODI centuries by a batter.

On the other hand, it was Rohit Sharma’s aggressive start that helped India to dominate the opponents in the marquee event. He scored 597 runs and he is the second highest run-scorer of the tournament after Virat Kohli.

“Yes, we felt the pain. Rohit and Virat were crying. Seeing that, it felt bad. Anyway, it was not meant to be. This team was an experienced one. Everybody knew what to do. And then, it was professional.

Everybody knew their routines and warm-ups. I think two natural leaders gave the team the space to do these two (Kohli and Rohit) and created a vibe,” said Ashwin on Badrinath’s youtube channel.

“If you look at Indian cricket, everybody will tell you MS Dhoni is one of the best captains. Rohit Sharma is an outstanding person. He understands every single person in the team; he knows what each one of us likes and dislikes. He has a great understanding. He puts in the effort to know each member personally,” he added.

“He puts in a lot of effort. He forgoes sleep and becomes part of meetings; he first puts in the effort. He makes an effort to understand how to explain tactics to each person. That’s an advanced level of leadership in Indian cricket.”

“Telling everyone to play a brand of cricket is one thing, but doing it and showing it on the field is another thing. I have known Rohit for a long time. What he did at the top set the ball rolling. He gave us confidence.

He said, ‘It’s okay if we get out for 150. At least we will set the tone and instill fear’. I think all 11 players in the team had a great World Cup,” said Ashwin.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.