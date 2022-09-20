Mohali: Till a couple of weeks back, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was very much in contention of finding a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad. Unfortunately, the Indian board announced the squad and his name was missing. And that surprised many in the circuit as he looked good to make the squad. Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Ashwin, and Axar Patel were the three spinners picked. The young wrist-spinner has now taken to social space and posted a cryptic story. The story he posted on Tuesday is captioned: “The sun will rise, and we will try again.”Also Read - REVEALED | Rohit Sharma-Led India Squad Set to Leave For T20 World Cup in Australia on October 5 - Report

The young leggie has played 10 10 T20Is in his career so far and has picked up 16 wickets. His economy rate of 7.08 during this period makes him an asset.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team will continue their search for an ideal playing XI before the all-important Men’s T20 World Cup when they take on a well-balanced Australian side in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, here on Tuesday. India’s lacklustre campaign at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 had raised some serious questions but the selectors have picked up almost the same squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

India Squad For Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.