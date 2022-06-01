New Delhi: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is known for expressing his views candidly no matter how controversial they are. Shastri, who has recently gone back to commentary, batted for a longer IPL window in the future. His comments have come, days before India’s five-mach T20 series against South Africa.Also Read - Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bhardwaj Wedding LIVE Updates: Will MS Dhoni, Sakshi Attend Ceremony in Agra?

The 60 year-old in an interaction with ESPNcricinfo said,"There's too much of bilateral stuff going on in T20 cricket. I've said that (before), even when I was the coach of India, I could see it happening in front of my eyes. It should go the football way, where, in T20 cricket, you just play the World Cup. Bilateral tournaments – no one remembers."

"A team wins the World Cup, they will remember it. Unfortunately, we didn't, so I don't remember that either. Where I am coming from is: you play franchise cricket around the globe; each country is allowed to have their franchise cricket, which is their domestic cricket, and then, every two years, you come and play a World Cup."

Aakash Chopra, in the same interaction, seemed to agree with Shastri’s comments on a bigger window on the IPL. Former India opener said, “I actually foresee there might be two editions of the IPL in every calendar year. And that’s not too far away.”

“That’s the future. It could be tomorrow – 140 games, split 70-70. In two seasons. You never know. That’s the way it’s going to go. That’s the way it’s developed as a beast of a property. And you cannot hide away from that.”