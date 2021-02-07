With the world going digital and moving smart, social media has become an extremely essential tool in day to day life. In fact, if you have doubts over something; Google search helps you know the answer or the query you are looking for. Despite all the positives of the social media boom, it often turns out to be misleading as well. Also Read - Live Cricket Score India vs England 1st Test Day 3: Jofra Archer Removes Rohit Sharma Early

An incident of such nature was spotted recently when Google showed India coach Ravi Shastri's age as 120, whereas he is 58. Google showed Shastri was born on May 27, 1900.

Realising that a mistake had been made, Google was quick to rectify it. Unfortunately, screenshots were taken.

Here is the screenshot of Google projecting Shastri’s age as 120.

Born on May 27, 1962; Shastri went on to play 80 Tests and 150 ODIs. He was an all-rounder in his playing days and was also a part of the winning 1983 World Cup side which was led by Kapil Dev.

Shastri – who is the current coach of the Indian national cricket team – took charge in mid-2017. Since then, Shastri has led India to many memorable overseas wins in Australia, West Indies, and Sri Lanka. He was also in charge of the side during the 2019 Cricket World Cup where India made the semi-finals.

It is believed that Shastri shares a good relation with India skipper Virat Kohli. Recently, Shastri praised Kohli ahead of the England series and reckoned Kohli – who became a father recently – will do a good job as a parent.

“You got to have the ups, the downs, you know, you got to feel the heat, you got to have your successes and failures, to be able to get up and move on in life. I think he has handled that beautifully and I’m sure he will handle fatherhood as well in that similar manner,” Shastri said on Star Sports show Cricket Live.