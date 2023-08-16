Home

Ravi Shastri Backs Tilak Varma Over Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav For India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Squad – Check DEETS

ODI World Cup 2023: With Iyer's fitness a concern and Suryakumar's form not up to the mark - former India coach Ravi Shastri feels it is time to back young Varma for the No. 4.

Mumbai: Till about two months back, no one was even thinking of young Tilak Varma as part of India’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad. But, thanks to his maverick show in the West Indies – Varma is being considered for the Indian ODI WC squad. As per reports, he is being looked at as India’s no. 4 – a position usually occupied by Shreyas Iyer or Suryakumar Yadav. With Iyer’s fitness a concern and Suryakumar’s form not up to the mark – former India coach Ravi Shastri feels it is time to back young Varma for the No. 4. Shastri said this in an interaction on Star Sports.

“There are three other positions where I think two left handers have to come in, apart from the top four you mentioned. Now this is where the selectors’ role comes in because they are watching. They know who’s the guy who’s hot. If Tilak Varma is hot, bring him in. If you think Yashasvi Jaiswal is hot, bring him in,” Shastri said on Star Sports while discussing India’s possible XI for the ODI World Cup 2023.

“Very Very impressed with Tilak Varma. And I want a left hander. If I am looking for a left hander, I would really look in that direction,” Shastri said.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will start their World Cup journey against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash is set for October 14 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. India will be one of the frontrunners to clinch the clinch, but definitely, it will not be easy.

