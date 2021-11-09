Dubai: After India’s big win over Namibia to cap off what has not been the campaign Virat Kohli and Co would have hoped for, coach Ravi Shastri ended all speculations after the match as he confirmed that Rohit Sharma would be the next T20I captain. While hailing Rohit’s leadership skills, Shastri also suggested that players spend time with their families.Also Read - Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri Bromance After India Beat Namibia in Last T20 WC Super 12 Game Wins Twitterverse; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

"I think it's not such a bad thing because of the bubble and the amount of cricket being played. The players need to be rotated around and given the space, they need to spend some time with their families, see their parents. As I said, when a guy doesn't go home for six months, he might have his family with him, but if he's got parents and other family and you don't get a chance to see them, it's not easy at all. So I think it's not such a bad thing. I think in Rohit you've got a very capable guy, he's won so many IPLs and he's the vice-captain of this side. He's ready in the wings to take that job," Shastri said in the press conference.

Speaking highly of the IPL, Shastri reckoned the team may nit have won a World Cup but going forward it will be a strong team.

“And as far as the T20 team goes, I think we’ll always have a strong team. We might have not won a World Cup but going forward you’ll continue to have a very strong team because the IPL throws a lot of young players into the mix. You know, Rahul will have his own ideas on how to take this team forward and I see it still being a very good team,” said Shastri.