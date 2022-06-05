New Delhi: Just few months left for the T20 World Cup in Australia as India get ready to play the upcoming bilateral series as part of their preparation for the mega event.Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Explains Why Yuvraj Singh Would Have Been a Great Captain For Team India

The series will definitely decide who will make the cut for the World Cup in October. Dinesh Karthik had a brilliant Indian Premier League season with Royal Challengers Bangalore and as a result he is been selected for Team India's upcoming home series against South Africa. On the other hand there is regular choice Rishabh Pant. Can both of them make it to the final squad ? Here's what former coach Ravi Shastri has to say-This is his (Dinesh Karthik) opportunity.

If and when he gets an opportunity in these games, he has to do it with India's colours on. We know he has got the experience, so this becomes extremely vital," said Shastri.

“You have to see from the team’s point of view, what are they looking for? Do they want a keeper who will bat at the top of the order or a keeper who will be the finisher? I will go for the latter. You need a keeper who will do MS Dhoni’s role. Let’s put it that way”, Shastri feels Karthik might fit in the role of a finisher.

“There is already Rishabh Pant who can bat in the top four or five in T20 cricket, but you want someone who can keep and finish a game because there aren’t too many finishers now with MS (Dhoni) having quit. So, I think that’s where his chances are very very good,” he said.