Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq lauded Team India head coach Ravi Shastri's efforts during the Australia tour where the visitors registered a historic Test series win. Shastri kept the team together after the Adelaide drubbing where they registered their lowest-ever score in Test innings – 36.

Team India bounced back after the defeat and managed to beat retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 2-1 series win despite missing some of their experienced players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Inzamam said many are ignoring the efforts of Shastri in the memorable win as his game sense helped the team a lot.

“One factor that people are not mentioning is Ravi Shastri. He started as off as the team director and returned as the head coach, the experience and the game sense he has I feel has helped the Indian team and its players a lot.

“Everyone has watched him play; he was a big player for India, a terrific all-rounder,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

The former Pakistan captain said Shastri has an eye for the talent as he cited the example of his time as a commentator.

“I remember when he used to do commentary, the kind of things he used to say and the eye for talent that he had, you could figure how much knowledge he had of the game. That I believe has helped this Indian team a lot.

“He is a tough campaigner and it was evident by the fact that despite the Adelaide debacle, he ensured the team did not go down, and instead pulled them back up,” Inzamam added.

With the series-win, India reclaimed the top spot in ICC World Test Championship points table and also climbed to the second spot in Test Rankings.

India will next play England in the four-match Test series which will start from February 5 as many of the senior players like Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya are included in the squad for first two matches.