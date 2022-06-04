New Delhi: The hero of the Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket 1985, Ravi Shastri got emotional on Friday when he got his ‘Champions of Champions’ Audi 100 from the tournament fully restored by Super Car Club Garage (SCCG).Also Read - Umesh Yadav Opens up on His Future, Says Difficult to Say If I'll Play Till Next 5 Years

The 60-year old former India head coach took to Twitter and labelled the Audi 100 car as a ‘National asset’ of the country. Also Read - Is Virat Kohli His Own Nemesis? We Try And Find The Answer | Complete Career Analysis

This is as nostalgic as it can get! This is a 🇮🇳 national asset. This is #TeamIndia’s @AudiIN – @SinghaniaGautam 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fkVITwTXw1 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 3, 2022

Also Read - Ravi Shastri Advocates For Longer IPL Window, Says Bilateral T20 Series Should Be Scrapped

India came into the Benson & Hedges World Championship as the World Cup winners from 1983 and in the final against Pakistan at MCG, the Men in Blue defeated their arch-rivals by a margin of 8 wickets.

Shastri was adjudged as Man of the Series and was awarded an Audi 100 car, valued at $35,000 and drove it around the MCG after the match with his entire team sitting either in or on the car. The attendance of 35,296 in the match was the highest in Australia in a match not involving the home side

‘I went, sat inside, turned on the ignition, and saw the petrol indicator suggest there was a bit of petrol. Enough for a spin. And before the organisers or anyone could react, I had started the car, and we were off. Jimmy (Amarnath) was at the bonnet. I remember Sadanand Vishwanath was on the top, and the legend was moving from back to front with his spike shoes apparently in the air but had created enough scratches. Crazy happy times’, Shastri told The Indian Express.

“It looks like the car I won 37 years ago. The same, nothing has changed. Hats off to Gautam and Super Car Club Garage for doing this stuff the way they have. Unbelievable!… You know what it does, its jogs back your memory 37 years to that given day. What was happening when the keys were given in my hand? What did I do? Who were the people who sat on the car? How much champagne was on the seat? Who was sitting on top of the car? How many people were around the ground, when we took it for a spin, without a licence? All those memories come jogging back”, an elated Shastri said after the receiving the restored version of the car as quoted by carandbike.com.

‘The best thing about this is that my daughter saw the car for the first time ever in her life. She sat in it for the first time. In the days to come, I shall take her for a spin in it. In some sense, the circle of life would be complete’, the 60-year old told.

“When the car came in it wasn’t working at all. We completely stripped the car, and then piece by piece rebuilt it from scratch. Painstakingly, we had to find a lot of original parts. A door panel here, a dashboard there, because it’s a 37-year-old discontinued model and it was a bit of a challenge. It took just under a year, but with the painstaking efforts of the garage we were able to do it”, Chairman and MD of Raymond Group Gautam Singhania told.

His Audi 100 Luxury Sedan car was one of the first Audis to be imported in India and the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi allowed Shastri to get it duty free.