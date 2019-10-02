Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri once again became the butt of jokes on Twitter with his latest post on Gandhi Jayanti. Ahead of Team India’s first Test against South Africa in Vizag, Shastri took to Twitter to urge people to be part of the ‘Plogging Run’ initiative – a combination of Fit India Movement and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his new initiatives and also lauded Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju’s work in making it a success.

In his tweet, the 51-year-old Shastri urged people of India to support the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) and participate in the two-km run on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of ‘Father of Nation’ – Mahatma Gandhi. Shastri also requested the people to pick up litters along the way during their run.

Please join us on Oct 2nd #GandhiJayanti in the #PloggingRun which is a unique combination of our PM @narendramodi ji’s initiatives – #FitIndiaMovement and #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan. Credit to @KirenRijiju ji & team for making this happen #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QH6WZRo3uY — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 1, 2019



However, the Gandhi Jayanti post didn’t go down well with the Twitter world who wasted no time in hitting back at the head coach with some hilarious responses. Some of them reminded him that it’s dry day on October 2 while a few of them asked him to pick up whiskey bottles from the road and not leave them.

Also pick up whisky bottle while running😂dont let it on the road — shubham Raizada (@starkindustry22) October 1, 2019

Gandhi’s birthday is dry day. Quite ironic of you to do anything with it — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 1, 2019

कल ठेका बंद रहेगा रवि अंकल👍🏻😂.. — nikhil sharnagat🇮🇳 (@NSharnagat) October 1, 2019

पर रवि अंकल कोई दिक्कत वाली बात नही है भगत को फोन लगाना १००रुपए जादा देना घर पे ही देने आ जाएगा😉🥃 — SAHADEV SINGH BAGHEL🇮🇳 (@sahadev_baghel) October 1, 2019

A bewra celebrating Gandhi Jayanti… God bless you Modiji — Digvijoy Sen (@SenDigvijoy) October 1, 2019

Bhai ke paas buffer stock rahta hai emergency ke liye..🍺🍻🍺 — Sandeep Kumar Kannaujia (@sk_kannaujia) October 1, 2019

Fit India tabhi banenge jab Daru had se Jada nehi piyenge lekin aapto isme khiladi aadmi ho ji 😁😁 — A N G 🇮🇳 (@imamar9) October 1, 2019



After a successful stint, Shastri was reappointed as the head coach of the Indian cricket team in August this year. Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee picked up the former India all-rounder for his fourth stint with the national side. He had replaced Anil Kumble in 2017, who had an altercation with skipper Virat Kohli. Under him, Team India has done reasonably in all forms of the game.

He will continue to don the coach’s hat until the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India. His next assignment is the three-match home Test series versus South Africa, beginning on Wednesday.