Ravi Shastri Hails Virat Kohli's 50th ODI Ton By Rememebering His Century Draught

Team India have qualified for the final which will be played at iconic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

New Delhi: Former India coach Ravi Shastri lavished praise on Virat Kohli after the 35-year-old broke cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI century historic record while playing in the semifinal against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kohli smashed the 50th ODI ton of his career which is the most till date, earlier Tendulkar held the record for most ODI centuries as he slammed 49 tons in ODI cricket.

Shastri believes that it was Kohli’s work ethics, professionalism, and attention to detail that helped the former India captain to reach this milestone.

“I think it he deserves every bit of it, you know. Just for his work ethics, professionalism, attention to detail and the way he prepares. He went through a period where he couldn’t get a run, couldn’t get a hundred for 3 years, but his work ethics never changed. He was determined, he carried on in the same fashion, and he’s been rewarded for that hard work he put in at that time. To get over 700 runs in a World Cup, and the first time in a knockout to go past 50, so you know it’s a special day for him,” said Shastri.

Kohli’s ‘Virat’ show at the Wankhede Stadium followed by Shami’s lethal 7-wicket haul powered India to the final of ICC World Cup 2023, beating New Zealand by 70 runs in a mouth-watering semifinal clash on Wednesday.

Daryl Mitchell’s vigilant knock of 134 runs came up short against Shami’s lethal spell as the India pacer led India’s effort in the field to help the hosts seal a place in Sunday’s final.

