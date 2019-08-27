India vs West Indies: India head coach Ravi Shastri again faced the heat on social media over his latest post from Coco Bay. The Indian cricket team seems to be having a great time after comfortably beating the hosts in the first Test. Ahead of the second Test, Ravi Shastri was seen chilling out in the picturesque Coco Bay. In the picture, he is wearing a bright-coloured T-shirt and looks extremely happy as he posts the picture and captioned it as, “Hot hot hot. Time for some juice. Coco Bay Sheer Rocks Beautiful. Antigua.”

Here is the post:

Hot hot hot. Time for some juice. Coco Bay Sheer Rocks Beautiful. Antigua 🏝 pic.twitter.com/kMLuLwDTi7 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 26, 2019

Here is how he got trolled:

I go for whiskey 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Su73EQAjlE — Bhrustrated (@AnupamUncl) August 26, 2019

goga main hu mark idhar hai 😎 pic.twitter.com/sNAtcVx37U — Dr.Neha👩‍⚕️ (@thewittydoctor) August 27, 2019

Ravi Shastri before coming to press conference pic.twitter.com/3NXbUndEFR — Rohit Dubey and Karanvir Bohra FC (@DubeyRohit10) August 26, 2019

Hope you are not drinking alcohol @BCCI — PROPERTY OF GOD (@PROPERTYOFGODD) August 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Shastri has been given the contract for his position till the end of the ICC World T20 in 2021. Before becoming India’s head coach in 2017, Shastri had also served as the team director from 2014 to 2016. Following India’s defeat in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, the then team director Anil Kumble had resigned and Shastri was appointed.

Under the tenure of the 57-year-old, India won their first-ever test series in Australia in 2019. However, Virat Kohli & Co. also suffered embarrassing defeats on the tour of England and South Africa in 2018 under the coaching of Ravi Shastri. Termed as one of the favourites to lift the ICC World Cup 2019, team India tasted a humiliating exit in semifinal against New Zealand, after finishing the league stages as the number one side.