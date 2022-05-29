Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Final – Ahmedabad: Former India coach and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri was back with the microphone to conduct the toss of the IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. There was huge cheer from the crowd as soon as Shastri said, “Well it’s toss time in the IPL 2022 final…”Also Read - GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022 Final: Jos Buttler Departs; Gujarat Titans Dominate

Nothing better than Ravi Shastri in toss time. pic.twitter.com/6W7n6lXVLw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2022

Also Read - LIVE | IPL Final Social BUZZ, GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya Does a Virat Kohli; Asks Crowd to up The Decibel

Twitter couldn't keep calm seeing their favourite man with the microphone at the toss. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first in the final.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions of Ravi Shastri doing the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ravi Shastri will be doing English commentary tonight. The GOAT is back in the English Comm box! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2022

[IPL Final 2030] Outside temperature: 60°C Ravi Shastri & Sunil Gavaskar in a sherwani: What an electrifying atmosphere — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 29, 2022

There could have been no better person to open the heavily packed IPL Final ceremony than the Legend with the Mic, Ravi Shastri himself. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Lbgdmi4Bep — Ricky talks Cricket (@CricRicky) May 29, 2022

At least for this #IPLFinal let Ravi Shastri do commentary in English. Missing all the tracer bullets. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 29, 2022

Classic and iconic attire of Shastri ji in every Finals 😻 — Sandeep Bhaiya (@Sandeep_Bhaiya_) May 29, 2022

I thought it was a highlight of one of the finals of ipl at start.

Nostalgia hitting me hard — Vinay Lamba (@VinayLamba_) May 29, 2022