Chennai: Without premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, India does not look like a champion side. That is the impact a quality bowler like Bumrah has. While India still is waiting to announce his replacement, former India coach Ravi Shastri has called Bumrah's absence 'unfortunate' but also said that such a thing can happen to anyone. Shastri also reckoned this situation provides an opportunity to unearth a new champion.

"Bumrah's injury is unfortunate. There is so much cricket being played, people can get injured easily. But it's an opportunity for somebody else (to excel) as there is nothing you can do with injury. With Bumrah and Jadeja not in the side –it hampers the side but also provides an opportunity to unearth a new champion," said Shastri on the sidelines launching Cricket Beyond and Omega Cricket Ground at the Lalaji Memorial Omega School here on Thursday.

The 60-year-old feels India have enough depth to go deep into the tournament. "We've a good team. I believe that if you make it to the semifinals, then it could be anyone's tournament. So, the endeavour will be to start well, get to the semifinals and then you have got enough strengths there to probably win the World Cup," Shastri pointed out.

At the moment, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Deepak Chahar are the frontrunners to replace Bumrah. Who will it remain to be seen? The squad has already left for Australia. The team will play four warm-up games before their opener versus Pakistan on October 23.