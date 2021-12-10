Mumbai: In 2016, Ravi Shastri was the Team India director and the frontrunner to become the head coach of the team – but that did not happen. The Indian board appointed Anil Kumble as the coach and Shastri was axed from his position as well. Years after that episode, Shastri has broken his silence and blamed the BCCI for being unfair to him. In an interview with TOI, Shastri revealed that back then a few members in the panel were not in favour of him.Also Read - VIRAL Video: Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanshree Verma Copying MS Dhoni's Signature Helicopter Shot is a Must Watch

“There was this bolt from the blue. In less than two years after I was asked set aside my broadcast career, leave everything else and join the team, I suddenly found myself out for no reason. I had sown the seeds and the fruits were beginning to show and out of nowhere I came to know I was being replaced. Nobody told me why,” he told the Times of India in an interview. Also Read - MS Dhoni Leads CSK to 4th Title to Virat Kohli Stepping Down as RCB Skipper; Why Indian Premier League is Most-Searched Topic by Indians in 2021