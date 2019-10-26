Extending his heartiest congratulations, India coach Ravi Shastri welcomed the appointment of Sourav Ganguly as the new BCCI president calling it a ‘win-win’ situation for Indian cricket. He felt the appointment of Ganguly indicates that Indian cricket is moving in the right direction.

“My heartiest congratulations to Sourav for taking over as the BCCI president. His appointment is an indication that Indian cricket is moving in the right direction,” Shastri said in an interview to TOI.

Lavishing praise on the former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Shastri called him a ‘natural leader’. Shastri also felt when someone of Ganguly’s stature who has five years of experience in administration of Indian cricket takes over as President, it’s a win-win situation.

“He’s always been a natural leader. When someone like him — who already dipped his feet into cricket administration four or five years ago — takes over as president of the BCCI, it’s a win-win for Indian cricket,” said Shastri.

Shastri felt it is not a good time for the board and a lot of work needs to be done to get BCCI back in the path of glory. He also wished Ganguly all the best for his tenure.

“These are difficult times for the Board and there’s a lot of work to do to bring BCCI back on the path of glory. I wish him all the best in his stint,” he concluded.

Ganguly recently became the 39th BCCI president.