Cape Town: A little more than a week after Virat Kohli shocked one and all by announcing his resignation as Test captain, ex-India coach Ravi Shastri – who has worked closely with the former – reckoned he could have continued as the captain for a couple of more years. While reckoning he could have continued as the leader, Shastri reminded fans that his decision should be respected.

"I felt that he could easily continue for next two years, but now as he has stepped down, we should all respect his decision," Shastri told The Indian Express on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket in Oman.

Confirming that the future of the team is bright, Shastri also said that Rohit Sharma should now take charge of the team in Test cricket.

“First thing, the future of the team is very bright. From what I have seen in seven years, the new talent that is coming in is amazing. As far as the captain is concerned, Rohit is the captain in two formats. He was appointed vice-captain of the Test team that went to South Africa, but he couldn’t go due to injury. This means that he must be being thought of as the captain,” he said.

Earlier, Kohli was sacked as the ODI captain and that created a huge row ahead of the South Africa tour. Kohli and BCCI were at loggerheads after the former went on to contradict BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s statement.

There are also speculations that KL Rahul is also a contender for the job.