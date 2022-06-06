Delhi: With less than a week to go for the start of the five-match T20I series between India-South Africa, speculations are rife over who gets to make the playing XI and who misses out. Former India coach Ravi Shastri has now predicted the playing XI he feels would be fielded by the KL Rahul-led side.Also Read - IND vs SA: Team India Start Practising at Arun Jaitley Stadium Ahead of 1st T20I Against South Africa | SEE PICS

While the XI is on predicted lines, Shastri reckons veteran Dinesh Karthik may miss out and Umran Malik is in line for a debut. He picked Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad to open and has Ishan Kishan at No 3.

"I think they will go with the guys they will want to see first – the Rahuls, the Ruturaj Gaikwads – maybe they will open. They will probably give Ishan (Kishan) a break in this game or bat him at three," Shastri was quoted as saying on Star Sports show 'Game Plan'.

“If you bat him (Ishan) at three, then it will be Shreyas (Iyer) at No. 4, (Rishabh) Pant at No. 5, and Hardik (Pandya) at No. 6,” he stated.

As per Shastri, there could be a toss-up between Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

Ravi Shastri’s XI: KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik, Harshal Patel.

With 2022 being the year of the T20 World Cup, all T20I games for India would be important in the build-up for the marquee event. The management would look to finalise the players who would board the flight to Australia.