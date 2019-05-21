ICC World Cup 2019: With a week to go for the World Cup, Indian coach Ravi Shastri visited the iconic Shirdi Temple to take blessings ahead of the marquee event. Shastri was spotted along with support staff R. Sridhar. The two of them were at the temple and posted pictures from the place. Sridhar took to Twitter to share the picture with fans. He captioned it as, “A big shout of thanks to @ SinghaniaGautam for helping us seek the blessings of Shirdi Saibaba prior to our departure for the @ cricketworldcup 2019. Baba’s blessings to all.”

A big shout of thanks to @SinghaniaGautam for helping us seek the blessings of Shirdi Saibaba prior to our departure for the @cricketworldcup 2019. Baba’s blessings to all ☘️🙏 pic.twitter.com/GaQP9RYwEu — R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) May 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri along with Indian captain spoke to the media ahead of the tournament, sharing their plans and thoughts going into the big tournament. A confident Shastri also said that India will lift the trophy.

“Kedar will come with the side and as far this tournament is concerned its an opportunity. If you look at this team and what they have done over the last 5 years, they have played wonderful cricket. Like Virat said, it’s about striving for that consistency. And not playing any differently just because its a World Cup.

“World Cup might be a stage but stage is to be enjoyed. Most important thing is get out there and enjoy it. And if you play to potential, that Cup might be here,” head coach Ravi Shastri said.