Ravi Shastri has been reappointed as the head coach of Team India till 2021 after the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of BCCI, led by Kapil Dev, interviewed the shortlisted candidates at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Friday.

The three-member committee, which include Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rngaswamy, announced their decision after interviewing the six candidates which were short-listed for the high-profile job of Indian cricket. Mike Hesson, Lalchand Rajput, Robin Singh, Phil Simmons and Tom Moody were selected along with Shastri for the final interview round. However, Phil Simmons had reportedly withdrawn his name at the 11th hour.

Reportedly, Shastri has been given the contract for his job as the head coach till the 2021 T20 World Cup. “The head coach will be at the helm of affairs till the 2021 World T20 and after that it will be a process of re-appointment or selection of a new coach as has been the trend in recent years. The support staff will also be handed contracts till the World T20 as continuity is very important considering the big-ticket events that are lined up over the next couple of years,” a BCCI functionary was quoted by IANS.

Shastri was pipped to retain his position as the head coach after team India captain Virat Kohli expressed his desire to have him. The 57-year-old former Indian cricketer had been the team director for Kohli & Co. till between 2014 and 2016. In 2017 he acquired the role of the head coach after Anil Kumble resigned from the role following India’s defeat in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Under his tenure, the Men in Blue recorded their first-ever Test series victory in Australia after unsuccessful tours of South Africa and England in 2018. However, the Ravi Shastri-coached team, who were one of the favourites to lift the ICC World Cup 2019, departed the tournament in the semi-final after finishing the league stage as the number one side.