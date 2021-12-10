New Delhi: Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has admitted that the team selected for the 2019 ODI World Cup has left much to be desired. The decision to appoint three wicket-keepers was beyond logic. Shastri, however, insisted that he never interfered with selection and rejection of any individual player.

India’s squad for the 2019 World Cup has caused quite a stir among fans and former cricket players. Ambati Rayudu was not taken into the squad after Virat Kohli openly admitted that he would be the team’s no.4 for the tournament.

Asked to express his views on the confusing team selection, Shastri agreed that Rayudu or Shreyas Iyer should have been in the team instead of the three wicketkeepers.

“I had no say in that (team selection). But I wasn’t okay with three wicketkeepers being picked for the World Cup. Either Ambati or Shreyas could’ve come in. What was the logic in having MS Dhoni, Rishabh [Pant] and Dinesh [Karthik] all together?” Shastri told the Times of India in an interview.

However, Shastri insisted that he never interfered with selection process but did gave an honest opinion whenever asked for a feedback.

“But I never interfered with the selectors’ work, except when I was asked for feedback or as part of a general discussion.”

India had a good run in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England until the team collapsed against New Zealand in the semi-finals in Manchester. With 240 runs to chase in the semis, India lost 4 quick wickets on the score of 24 before Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni put up a partnership. In the end, New Zealand bowled out India for 221.