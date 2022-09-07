Dubai: Things looked all over the place for India as their Asia Cup campaign went from bad to worse after the loss against Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage on Tuesday in Dubai. Now, that India is on the brink of an early exit, former India coach Ravi Shastri reckons the side missed a trick by not having senior pacer Mohammed Shami in the squad. The right-arm pacer hasn’t played a T20I since the previous year’s World Cup. Shami is only included in ODI and Test squad now.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Twitterati Remembers MS Dhoni After SL Beats IND By 6 Wickets; Here's Why

“I am completely amazed to see how Mohammed Shami has been sidelined by the current Indian team management and the selectors. The Indian bowling hasn’t looked that effective in this year’s Asia Cup and a veteran like Shami should have certainly made it to the squad,” Ravi Shastri has said.

“We saw how due to the presence of dew in the last T20 World Cup, spinner became completely ineffective and hence, he could have been a great choice for the Asia Cup in 2022. Especially, after how his IPL went for Gujarat Titans this year, he should’ve certainly been a part of the think tank.”

The six-wicket loss left the Men in Blue at the mercy of the other teams to have a chance of making it to the final. It also meant that India skipper Rohit Sharma’s scintillating 41-ball 72 went in vain, as the islanders completed a chase of 174 with a ball to spare. Needing 21 in 12 balls, Sri Lanka scored 14 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, almost sealing it in their favour.