Home

Sports

Ravi Shastri Reckons Shaheen Afridi vs Indian Openers Will Decide Who Wins India vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match at Ahmedabad

Ravi Shastri Reckons Shaheen Afridi vs Indian Openers Will Decide Who Wins India vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match at Ahmedabad

Ind vs Pak, ODI WC 2023: Do you agree with Shastri?

ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan's Probable Squad: Shaheen Afridi (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the blockbuster between India and Pakistan, former coach Ravi Shastri has pointed out the biggest challenge for the hosts. As per Shastri, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi would be the biggest threat. The battle between Afridi and the Indian openers could decide the fate of the game reckons Shastri.

Trending Now

“I think Shaheen Shah Afridi against the Indian openers (is important),” Shastri said.

You may like to read

“It’s a given that that’s going to be the test, that it’s going to be the challenge. Whoever wins that will go a long way towards dictating terms in that game.”

“I think at the top, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be key. If they both get going and one gets a hundred, I emphasise that 300, 320, 330, that is very much a possibility,” Shastri noted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES