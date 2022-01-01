New Delhi: India’s historic Gabba Test win will always go down as one of the finest achievements of Indian Cricket overseas and former head coach and India international, Ravi Shastri has his say on what the heroes from that match, Rishabh Pant said to Shubman Gill en route to the famous victory.Also Read - Year Ender 2021: A Year Where Cricket Gave Moments to Cherish For a Lifetime

Shastri shared an interesting anecdote from their Australia tour between Pant and Gill, when the visitors were three down.

"I thought that was unbelievable, especially on that last day. I always knew at tea time, when we were three down, that it's pointless telling Rishabh anything. I can't tell you what the conversation was. From upstairs I went to the loo. These 2 young boys were having a chat – Gill and Pant. Gill had batted magnificently to set it up with a brilliant 90," Shastri revealed on the 'Bold & Brave The Ravi Shastri Way' show on Star Sports.

Having said that, the 1983 World Cup winner told, he knew what the cricketers were going for as he endorses ‘that’ kind of cricket.

“I stopped and listened and walked straight past, and I said ‘keep going’. Did not say a word. I knew in my mind they were going for it. I endorse that kind of cricket. In trying to do that you might lose, but if you pull it off, that’s the ultimate heist. That’s what we did there.”

At the end we know what happened as Rishabh Pant held his nerves till the very end to take the Men in Blue over the finishing line at Australia’s very own fortress.