Ravi Shastri Suggests MS Dhoni’s ‘It’s Good To Lose One Game’ Concept Ahead Of New Zealand ODI World Cup Tie

India will play New Zealand at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala where Hardik Pandya will mis the clash due to injury.

New Delhi: Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes that India can afford to lose the game against New Zealand which will be played on October 22 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.

Shastri recalled MS Dhoni’s old conversation where the former India captain said that it’s good to lose one game because that will help the team to get rid of the pressure from the semi-final.

“In 2011 India lost one game. And that was a league game to New Zealand, but they went on to win the World Cup. I remember MS Dhoni when he was the captain said once, ‘You know, sometimes in the league format (in World Cup), it’s good to lose one game, you know, because you know, you don’t want to be suddenly caught in a semi final or final where you want everything and then you get the shivers,'” Shastri revealed on Star Sports.

