Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Dinesh Karthik Slams Virat Kohli For Poor Shot Selection In Third Test Match Against Australia

The hosts were bowled out for 163 in their second innings, which means that Australia needs just 76 runs to cherish a rare Test win in India, who have lost only two Tests at home in the last 10 years.

Indore: Former India captain Virat Kohli is unable to fire runs from his bat in the ongoing Test series against Australia apart from his 44 runs in Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on the second test match in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. On the Day 2 of the third Test in Holkar Stadium, Kohli’s shot selection let him down. The run machine departs after making 13 runs on Thursday at Indore.

India were staring at a rare defeat at home despite Cheteshwar Pujara’s plucky half-century as veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon flattened the hosts with his eight-wicket haul on day two of the third Test.

India did well to end Australia’s first innings at 197, conceding 88-run first innings lead after Steve Smith’s side began at 156 for 4 but negotiating quality spin in favorable conditions remained a challenge for them.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik were in the commentary box when Kohli was dismissed.

“Poor shot selection. The ball wasn’t bouncing much, the better option would have been if he had targeted mid-on with a straighter bat,” Shastri said.

“He does punch the ball very well with the bottom hand and this time he was looking to play it squarer. He missed it completely,” felt Gavaskar.

“Also, the fact that he didn’t take the DRS and just walked out, tells me that he was very aware that probably he was too deep in his crease. He walked up to Pujara, who gave him a grin. I think it felt out to him,” said Karthik.

“It would have been the umpire’s call. Normally an umpire would give this out just on the shot played,” Shastri added.

