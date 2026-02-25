Home

Ravi Shastri’s surprising take on Team India’s massive loss to South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, says ‘I’m actually glad…’

Team India got brutally thrashed and defeated by South Africa in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8. One of their biggest rivals, South Africa, beat them by 76 runs.

Former Indian head coach, Ravi Shastri reflected on Team India’s massive 76-run loss in their first match of the Super 8 in Ahmedabad. Shastri stated that the Indian team needed that defeat.

In the ICC reviews, Ravi Shastri clarified that the early loss for Team India is far better than losing in the upcoming important games. He also shared that it is good for the team to rethink their strategies and game plans for the other sides and it also helps players improve their performances and playing methods.

“I’m actually glad it’s happened early, especially against a team that’s tipped to make the semi-finals anyway. It might just be the shake-up India needed. It could also force them to rethink their strategy and the composition of the side going forward. I’m sure they’ll bounce back. They would have learned from that experience and won’t take things for granted. In the Super 8, if you lose another game, you’re really putting yourself under serious pressure,” he said.

Ravi Shastri speaks on the decision to replace Axar with Sundar

Ravi Shastri also reacted to the decision to replace vice-captain Axar Patel with Washington Sundar in the clash against South Africa in the Super 8 and said that this experiment could work against Zimbabwe. “I think they’ve got to bring him back. You need that experience. I’d say play both if you can, give yourself that extra option, because on any given day one bowler is bound to have an off day. For example, Varun Chakravarthy wasn’t at his best yesterday and paid the price for it. So you need that backup.

“That strengthens your No. 8. If Axar Patel is playing, he could bat at eight. You’ve got Hardik Pandya at five, Shivam Dube at six, Washington Sundar at seven and Axar at eight. Axar can even bat at five if required,” he added.

Team India’s upcoming matches in the Super 8

After the loss against South Africa, Team India is left with two games in the Super 8, which will be played against Zimbabwe in Chennai on February 26 and West Indies in Kolkata on March 1. This will help them perform well in the important matches.

