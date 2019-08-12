The BCCI has finally shortlisted six candidates for the position of Team India head coach. The interview is slated to take place on August 16 and all the shortlisted candidates will have different slots for the interview. The shortlisted candidates are Ravi Shastri, Robin Singh, Lalchand Rajput, Phil Simmons, Tom Moody and Mike Hesson. All the candidates have reasonable experience in coaching but a lot of factors will be taken into account before naming the next head coach.

Before leaving for the ongoing West Indies tour, India captain Virat Kohli has shown his inclination for Ravi Shastri, who was with the side as the head coach for the recently concluded World Cup. The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) consisting Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy shortlisted the names after all the paperwork was done.

According to a report in CricketNext on Monday, all the candidates will have different time slots for interviews.

“The board have finalised a list of six names based on their experience and qualifications for the post. All the six interviews will be held in Mumbai with different time slots for all the six candidates. The interviews will begin in morning and will go on till 5:30pm in the evening on August 16,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying in the report.

“Shastri is the automatic entry into this process like the rest of the support staff. The CAC will probably rank all the candidates, so BCCI can choose the final candidate on the basis of availability and other conditions. The final decision on how many names will finally be offered to BCCI will be decided by the CAC on the day of the interview,” the official informed.

“Some of the overseas candidates may not be able to attend the meeting, so they would connect with the panel via video call,” another BCCI official informed.