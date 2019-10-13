Team India head coach Ravi Shastri once again became the victim of social media trolls after the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday posted a picture of him and asked the followers to “caption this”. In the image, Shastri looked to be stretching his arms during a practice session ahead of the fourth day’s play in the second between India and South Africa in Pune, which the hosts won by an innings and 137 runs.

The tweet soon became a meme fest as people photoshopped the image besides posting jokes on Shastri. Some even morphed the image to make it look like a scene from the famous film ‘Titanic’, replacing Shastri with ‘Jack’ — the lead character of the film played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Here are some of the hilarious reactions on ICC’s Tweet:

“Mayank will bring 2 bottles of Whiskey from this side, and Rohit will bring 3 bottles of Vodka from that side. Come on! Start practicing!” pic.twitter.com/mo1VKGbhby — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 13, 2019

When Ravi Shastri drinks Jack Daniel’s he becomes Jack of Titanic. pic.twitter.com/kawayeVXJH — ΓIGHTSTEΓ (@TheRightster) October 13, 2019

Apne saath 🥃 ki bottle kitne leke ghumte ho ? Ravi Shastri: pic.twitter.com/XhquOgBpOb — Jiतेন 🇮🇳 (@im_jiten02) October 13, 2019

Ye hath muje dede thakur pic.twitter.com/IWWznoGpWF — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) October 13, 2019



“Aaj Sunday Hai Toh Daru Peene Ka Din Hai (It’s Sunday, a day to drink),” a user retweeted the post after editing the image, showing Shastri carrying a bottle of booze on one hand and snacks on the other.

Another user morphed the image in a similar fashion and said: “Ek haath mai Chakhna ek mai Daru, Aaj sara din mai pii ke guzaru (Alcohol on one hand and snacks on the other, I will spend the entire day drinking).”

Close enough?🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/k5PScbCmlN — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) October 13, 2019

Forgot this one 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/NgNXNgtiii — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) October 13, 2019



Talking about the second Test, captain Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking double hundred, which was his career-best score in the Test cricket, while the bowlers fired in unison as an all-round India outmuscled South Africa in every department to win by an innings and 137 runs on Day 4. Courtesy the win, the hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India, thus, recorded their 11th consecutive Test series win at home, the most by any side eclipsing Australia, who had held the record with 10 straight series wins in their own backyard as Kohli and Co. kicked off their home leg of the World Test Championship with a bang.

The Proteas were skittled out for 189 after being asked to follow-on as they were all out for 275 at the end of Day 3, replying to India’s mammoth 601/5 in the first essay.