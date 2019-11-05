India coach Ravi Shastri faced the heat on social media for wishing Virat Kohli on his birthday on Tuesday. While all his teammates and international cricketers wished him on his 31st birthday, Shastri took to Twitter and wished him as well. “Happy birthday young man. Enjoy the break and have a kick ass year ahead. God bless. @imVkohli,” Shastri captioned the image on his post. It was strange as fans took this as an opportunity to troll Shastri, which was unnecessary.

Happy birthday young man. Enjoy the break and have a kick ass year ahead. God bless. @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/3k27eTLDKr — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 5, 2019



Fans came up with hilarious GIFs and memes to troll the India coach:

Kohli, who has been rested from the ongoing Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh, posted a cute picture with wife Anushka from the vacation and thanked fans for the birthday wishes on Tuesday.

In the absence of regular skipper, Rohit Sharma was named captain by the BCCI. Rohit did not get the desired result in the T20I series opener as Bangladesh managed to beat India by seven wickets in Delhi on Sunday.