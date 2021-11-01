Dubai: Following India’s dismal show in the first two games of the ongoing T20 World Cup, coach Ravi Shastri is unnecessarily being trolled on social space on Monday. The backlash started just after India could not get a big total against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. Shastri, whose contract ends after the tournament, would be hoping the team bounces back into contention.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan Singh Urge Fans to be Kind Towards Virat Kohli-Led Team India After Successive Losses in T20 WC Super 12

While some fans used hilarious memes to poke fun at the India coach, others were brutal and ruthless in criticising Shastri.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ravi Shastri to ICC after the first two matches #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/XMFo9GmNWO — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) October 31, 2021

Ravi Shastri’s face, it’s like he already knows that he is out of the competition 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QxG3FVFUQw — Manjenjenje (@LilMel5) October 31, 2021

Ravi shastri- ye IPL and world Cup 👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/P41e2DyeYC — ®™ (@Policewalaaa) October 31, 2021

Ravi Shastri somewhere in Stadium right now #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/lVTSHnlnnR — J110 (@jawismm) October 31, 2021

Ravi Shastri knows something we don’t.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/WW3b1PlYlE — Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) October 31, 2021

Shastri has been part of the Indian team as a coach since 2017. During his tenure, India beat Australia in Australia twice and also reached the inaugural World Test Championship. Unfortunately, if India fails to clinch the ongoing tournament, Shastri would have to leave without an ICC trophy in his CV.

India takes on Afghanistan in their next match and that would be a crucial match as Kohli and Co have to win by a big margin to keep an outside chance of making the semis.