India vs West Indies: Ravi Shastri trolls are back and they are funnier than ever before. Team India’s practice at Manchester was called off due to bad weather and the players had to resort to indoor session. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar who had picked up an injury against Pakistan, Team India coach Ravi Shastri was spotted having a word with captain Virat Kohli and passing a piece of advice to Vijay Shankar. Team India is looking in good shape as Kohli also had a knock in the nets and looked in good knock. He is still due for a hundred in the ongoing tournament.

Itne bottles pada huye the, itne…sab utha liya…😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/LxxMK8fk2E — অভিষেক JaiHind🇮🇳 #PKMKB🖕 #PakistanMurdabad💣💥 (@AbhishekOpines) June 25, 2019

@RaviShastriOfc giving advice to the Captain…. Tough times ahead for team India… Brace yourself @imVkohli @cricbuzz #ENGvsAUS — Karthik S M (@karthiksm007) June 25, 2019

Ravi- thekhe ja aur ek desi thara aur thoda sa chakna lekr aa

Vijay- ok sir pic.twitter.com/pSXb26iNMD — नादान परिंदे🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) June 25, 2019

Anyone here who thinks Indian Cricket team needs coach like Dravid Sir? — Karan Shingde (@PuneriKaran) June 25, 2019

Shastri to kohli: kum se kum itna chakhna toh chahiye hota hai ek quarter k saath… pic.twitter.com/kvweT2ETz8 — Prabhas kumar (@Kautilya88) June 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri’s contract was supposed to end straight after the World Cup, but the coaching staff has got a 45-day extension. India is enjoying an unbeaten streak in the tournament after five matches and they look good to make it to the last four. Rohit Sharma has been in astounding form. He has registered two centuries already. The bowlers too have been pivotal in the success of the tea. India will take on West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 27.