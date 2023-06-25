Home

Sports

Ravi Shastri Warns BCCI Not to Rush Jasprit Bumrah’s Comeback, Cites Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Example

Ravi Shastri Warns BCCI Not to Rush Jasprit Bumrah’s Comeback, Cites Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Example

Jasprit Bumrah is currently on his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He has been out of cricket since last September.

Ravi Shastri and Jasprit Bumrah. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has issued a stern warning to the individuals looking after Jasprit Bumrah’s recovery and also the BCCI selectors regarding the fast bowler’s return to international cricket.

Bumrah hasn’t played a single game since September 2022 due to a back injury forcing him to miss T20 World Cup last year, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indian Premier League and the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

You may like to read

He even underwent a surgery in March in New Zealand. Based on recent reportss, Bumrah is likely to return to competitive cricket in the white-ball series against Ireland. Speaking on Bumrah’s return, Shastri warned not to rush Bumrah’s comeback keeping the ODI World Cup in mind.

“He (Bumrah) is a very important cricketer. But if you rush him for the World Cup then you might lose him for four months later on, much like Shaheen Afridi. So there’s a thin line and it needs to be thought about,” Shastri told The Week.

The former all-rounder also opined that Hardik Pandya’s return to Test cricket is very unlikely. “Let’s be clear. His body (Hardik) cannot cope with Test cricket. After the World Cup, I feel he should take over captaincy in white-ball cricket.

“Rohit should lead India in the World Cup, no question there,” he said.

Meanwhile, following a break after a gruelling season, the Indian cricketers will be back travelling when they fly to the Caribbean to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies starting on July 12. Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped the Test side while Ajinkya Rahane is made the vice-captain.

While the BCCI announced both ODI and Test squads, the Board is yet to announce the T20I squad surprisingly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.