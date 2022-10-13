New Delhi: Ravi Shastri is someone who has been closely associated with Indian Cricket for a long time. First as a director, then as a head coach, Shastri has served Indian cricket in proper capacity till 2021 T20 World Cup. There is no denying the fact that Shastri knows the team – both in and out. In a recent interaction at the Mumbai Press Club, Shastri pointed India’s strength and weakness ahead of the T20 World Cup. The 60-year-old also mentioned that how India must step up against Pakistan in regard to their fielding.Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Shows Off Weightlifting Skills in Gym, Video Goes VIRAL

"One area that India will have to pick up and start right from the beginning is fielding. They need to work hard and get their A game on the field when they step out against Pakistan. Those 15-20 runs that you save can make all the difference because otherwise every time you get out to bat, you need to get 15-20 runs extra. For sides like Australia, England, South Africa they field like crazy. Look at what Sri Lanka did in the Asia Cup with fielding. They won a tight game against Pakistan riding on fielding," Shastri pointed out.

However Shastri was extremely confident of India's batting as he went on to say – "I have been part of the system for the last six-seven years, first as a coach and now I am watching from the outside, and I think this is as good a line-up as India has ever had in T20 cricket. With Surya (Surya Kumar Yadav) at No 4, Hardik at No 5, and Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik at No 6 it makes a massive difference," Shastri said. "It allows the top order to play the way they are playing."